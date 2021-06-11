HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: How to check marks online

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: Students may check their results on- bseh.org.in, or on the mobile app- 'Board of School Education Haryana'. (Representational image)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Class 10 results today. Students will be able to check their results at 2:30 pm. The result can be checked on the official website- bseh.org.in, or on the mobile app- ‘Board of School Education Haryana’.

While the board did not conduct the Class 10 examinations due to the pandemic, the results for the students have been created on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. According to an official notification, the BSEH adopted the same evaluation criteria being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to evaluate CBSE Class 10 students.

The state had opened schools in December 2020, and in this time the students were asked to prepare projects and faculty had conducted internal assessments. During the lockdown period, students were asked to submit online assignments. The BSEH is making use of these assessments, projects and assignments to prepare results for the students.

Haryana HBSE Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials — roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, take a print out if needed

Students can take the print out of the result which will act as a provisional mark sheet. The final mark sheet will be released by the school later.

Previously, the Class 10 examinations were scheduled to begin on April 22. However, the pandemic caused the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, to announce on Twitter, the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

Last year, over 3 lakh students appeared for Class 10 examinations. Of these students, 64.59% passed the examination. As has been a trend across several years, female students outperformed male students, with the former achieving a pass percentage of 69.86% while the latter achieved a pass percentage of 60.27%.