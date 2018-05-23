HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 LIVE Updates: HOS result declared at bseh.org.in, check merit list, toppers’ names

HBSE BSEH 10th Result 2018 Live: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the result of Class 10 examination today, on May 21. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which will be available at the websites, bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. The results of High School or Secondary exams will be available through SMS also. To get their Class 10th result 2018, the candidates have to type RESULTHB10 followed by roll number and send it to 56263.
The pass percentage stands at 55.34 for girls. Kartik from Jind had topped the exam in the state. The second rank is jointly shared by three students, namely – Selina Yadav, Sonali and Hariom. 55.15 per cent regular candidates have passed the examination and the pass percentage of open school stands at 66.73.
In order to check their 10th results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.
The Haryana Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination last week at a press conference and the result was uploaded on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment. The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar.
The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Open School (Fresh) and Subject to be Clear (STC) / Credit Transfer Policy (CTP) examinations today, on May 23. The pass percentage for 10th Open School (Fresh) students is 11.23 per cent while it stood at 21.79 per cent for the Secondary Open School (STC/CTP) students. For 10Th, 12th result updates, click here
A total of 33,506 examinees registered for the senior secondary exam, out of which 7,224 candidates passed and 26,282 candidates got STC. As many as 24,195 boys attended their 12th exams, out of which 4,818 passed. They have registered a pass percentage of 19.91, whereas out of 9,310 girls candidates, 2,406 have passed. Their pass percentage was 25.84 per cent. The pass percent of girls has recorded an increase of 5.93 per cent. The pass percentage of students in rural areas registered at 21.08, whereas the percentage of urban students has been 22.80 percent.
The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani has also released the results of Secondary (Fresh) and Subject to be Clear (STC) / Credit Transfer Policy (CTP) examinations today, on May 23. The candidates, who appeared for the exams, can check their results at www.bseh.org.in and www.indiaresults.com. The pass percentage for Secondary (Fresh) students is 21.56 per cent while it stood at 22.78 per cent for STC/ CTP students. The results were announed by the chief of the board Dr Jagbir Singh, in a press conference held on Wednesday.
The passing percentage of government schools in the examination is 44.38 and of private schools was 59.87. The passing percentage of students from rural areas was 51.72, whereas the passing percentage of students from urban areas was 49.65 per cent, he said. He said the result of private candidates has been 66.72 per cent.
HBSE has launched a digital locker for students to preserve a soft copy of their documents in line with the Union government's Digital India campaign.The candidates can download their results and certificates from the board's website whenever required. Also, the board will upload certificates and results on digital locker of all candidates from 2004 until now.
Kartik of Nav Durga Senior Secondary School, Jind secured the first position by scoring 498 marks out of total 500 marks. Three students – Selina Yadav of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rewari, Sonali of Saraswati High School, Sirsa and Hari Om of Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Palwal have secured second place by scoring 495 marks each. Riya of SMB Geeta Senior Secondary School, Ambala, Preeti of Paras Senior Secondary School, Mahendragarh and Jigyasa of Tagore School, Panipat bagged third position by scoring 494 marks each.
The chairman of the Board, Dr Jagbir Singh, said that 3,64,800 candidates had appeared in the secondary examinations, of which 1,86,586 had passed. As many as 1,97,873 boys had appeared in the examination, of which 94,202 boys passed and 1,66,927 girls had appeared in the examination, of which 92,384 have passed.
In 2017, the matric result was 50.49 per cent while it was 48.88 per cent in 2016. The government had faced criticism in 2015 when matric result was just 41.28 per cent. Then the Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma had stated that this time (2015) the Haryana Board had not followed the trend of giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage which was in practice during the previous regimes.
Students can also check their scores through their cell phones. They should go to the google play store and download the 'Board of School Education Haryana' app. Follow the instructions and get your result.
Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.inStep 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ sectionStep 3: Click on Class 10th results 2018Step 4: A new page will openStep 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other detailsStep 6: The results will be displayedStep 7: Download and take a print out
In 2016, the pass percentage of the regular category candidate was 48.88 and that of the private category is 46.40. In 2017, the regular students' pass percent increased with 50.49 per cent while it dipped for private category students to 35.38 per cent. However, there is an increase in the pass percent in both categories this year. The regular students scored 51.15 per cent while there is nearly 30 per cent increase in the private category (66.72 per cent).
Palwal district tops among other Haryana district with registering highest pass percent at 68.39. A total of 198599 boys registered for the exam of which, 91,636 passed securing 46.14 pass percent. As many as 167089 girls appeared for the exam out of which 90210 passed securing 53.99 pass percent.
For those who have flunked in the annual exam in a subject or two can apply for it. The last date of registration for the upcoming supplementary examination July -2018 is May 25 till June 13, 2018. The online application fees for private students is Rs 700. Rs 100 has to be paid in case of late fees and the dates to submit the application forms are June 14, 2018 to June 18, 2018. Similarly, the registration fees will be Rs 300 in case of further delay and the dates are June 19 to June 23. Rs 1000 needs to be paid in case of further delay and the last day to submit the application is June 30, 2018.
The Haryana Board Bhiwani has said those candidates who wish to apply for the exam can do so by applying for it after the release of 10th results 2018. The facility will be available till 20 days from the date of declaration.
In the private students' category, 11,864 examinees were registered, out of which 7,916 passed taking the pass percentage at 66.72.
Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman, BSEH, said the pass percentage of the Haryana schools in the Class 10 examination is 44.38 and the percentage of private schools is 59.87. In this examination, the percentage of students in the rural areas has been 51.72, whereas the urban area students have recorded a percentage of 49.65.
A total of 3,64,800 examinees registered for the exam of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. As many as 1,97,873 boys appeared in this examination of which 94,202 passed. Similarly, a total of 1,66,927 females students registered for the 10th exam of which only 92,384 passed.
The Education Minister released the 10th result today. He said that the Haryana Government is determined to raise the level of education in the state, create quality educational environment and bring the children of Haryana to the best place in all types of educational and other competitions / competitions.
The overall pass percentage for regular students is 55.15 per cent while the private candidates are at 66.72 per cent
As the results are out, students will shortly be able to view their individual scores at the official website, bseh.org.in. If the same doesn't open due to heavy traffic, one can also check the same at indiaresults.com.
Girls have performed better than boys in HBSE Class 10th examination. Girls have scored 55.34 per cent while boys have registered a pass percentage of 47.61 per cent. At the third position is Riya from Ambala, Preeti and Jigyasa.
State Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma has released the result for Class 10th examination.
Students will also be able to check their results at indiaresults.com by entering the required details such as roll number, etc.
The Haryana Board, Bhiwani officials have confirmed that the merit list will be released today, however they have not informed the 10th result will be uploaded at what time. This year, Punjab Board (PSEB) has announced the result first and later uploaded it on the official websites. Similarly, the result of Class 12 of HBSE was announced on Friday but it was on Saturday that the students were able to check their marks.
The Class 10 exams, which started on March 8 and ended on March 30, were taken by 388205 students out of which 143676 were girl students while 175166 were boys. Among the Open School candidates, 55654 students from Class 10 while 57460 candidates from Class 12 registered for the board exam to be held in 1618 exam centres.
Class 12 physics paper was cancelled this year after mass copying and other malpractices were reported during inspection at three examination centres at Janta Senior Secondary School at Butana, say reports
The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.
The 10th result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Haryana Board, Bhiwani which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana". Once downloaded, candidates can check their marks.
Haryana Board has decided to keep safe the certificates and result of students in DigiLocker which could be downloaded from Board’s website when needed. This would facilitate students in getting admission to next classes. The digital locker would be maintained on the basis of candidate’s mobile number and the Aadhaar card.
In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for the exams. Nearly 50.49 per cent students were declared successful.
The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.