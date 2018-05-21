Declared! HBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2018: The candidates can check their result at bseh.org.in HBSE 10th result 2018: The candidates can check their result at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani has declared the results of Class 10 examinations today, on May 21. A total of 3,64,800 students registered for the exam of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. As many as 1,97,873 boys appeared in this examination of which 94,202 passed. Similarly, a total of 1,66,927 females students registered for the 10th exam of which only 92,384 passed.

Dr Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage of the Haryana schools in the Class 10 examination is 44.38 and the percentage of private schools is 59.87. In this examination, the percentage of students in the rural areas has been 51.72, whereas the urban area students have recorded a percentage of 49.65.

The results will be available at bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board has associated with third party website — indiaresults.com to host Class 10 results. In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. Students need to follow the steps written below to check their marks:

HBSE 10th Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 10th results 2018

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

HBSE 10th result 2018: Toppers list

The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school. Last year, the Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani conducted the supplementary examinations in the month of July instead of September. In 2017, The HBSE Class 10 results, which saw an overall pass percentage of 50.49 including pass percentage of girls at 55.30 and boys stood at 46.52 percent.

The HBSE also released the results of Class 12 on Friday. The pass percentage in rural areas is 64.75 whereas it is 62.04 per cent in the urban centres. A total of 1,24,242 boys had appeared in the examination, of which 70,936 have passed and of 98,146 girls, 71,037 have passed.

About HBSE

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.

