Haryana HBSE 12th result 2018 highlights: Senior Secondary result uploaded at bseh.org.in, check now

HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the results of Class 12 examinations. The same will be available at the official website, http://www.bseh.org.in at around 5 pm. Around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The students can check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, the result of which is expected to be released by May 21, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.
To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals. Click here, to read more about it.
To receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students have to apply within 60 days of result declaration. For answer copy, they have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form available on the official website.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will also publish the result of Class 10 on Monday, that is, May 21, as per a board official. HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam. In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for their Class 10.
The result of Class 12 examination has now been uploaded. Students can check their respective scores at the official website. The website will re-direct you to indiaresults.com, which is hosting the same.
In order to get the certificate of qualification, a candidate must qualify all the five subjects of the external examination in each semester separately. To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) usually conducts the Classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination in July for improvement.
The result will be available on the official website in 10 minutes. Students should keep their hall tickets ready to view the same. They will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the same, they may also check the results at third party website , indiaresults.com
District Rewari gave the best performance with 72.43 pass percentage, followed by Kaithal district with 70.40 pass percentage. At third position is Jind district with 69.05 pass percentage. The worst performance has been recorded by district Palwal with 44.64 pass percentage.
This year, for the first time, the Haryana Board has decided to keep the passing certificate safe in the digital locker, which can be downloaded from the board's website as per the requirement.
Besides websites, the result will also be available on the mobile app that was prepared by the Haryana Board. For that, the students have to go to the Google Play Store on their mobile and search for app Education Board Bhiwani Haryana. After downloading it, they can enter their roll number and check their result.
The dates of supplementary exams have also been released. The registration for the same will be conducted online only. A candidate will have to pay Rs 700 per subject.
Payment of supply registration fee without delay: May 25 to June 13
Late registration fee payement with Rs 300: June 14 to June 18
Late registration fee payement with Rs 100: June 19 to June 23
Late registration fee payement with Rs 1000: June 24 to June 30
About 19,076 students (self-studied) have registered for the HBSE exam of which, 9,049 have passed this year. The pass percentage has decreased this year for both academic and self-studies students. In 2017, the pass percentage was 64.50 which has decreased for Class 12 students by nearly one percent while for the self-studied it has increased by over 10 per cent (47.44).
The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar. The second topper Sweety is from Mahendragarh and third topper Gurmeet is from Jind. Naveen is a science student has has scored 491 marks out of 500.
Students from rural schools have given a better performance with 64.75 per cent. Whereas government school students have also performed decently with 62.04 pass percentage.
This year's pass percentage is 63.84 with girls outshone boys by scoring 72.38 pass percentage while boys registered 57.10 per cent. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got compartment.
The overall pass percentage stands at 63.84 this year and girls have outperformed boys.
The Board has released the result for HBSE Class 12th examination. Students will be able to check the same on the official website at 5 pm.
The Board is also taking measures to make the online evaluation of the upcoming examination of D.L.Ed Secondary and Senior Secondary (academic, re-appear, open school) July 2018. Those candidates who want a duplicate certificate would be able to get them online. They would be able to get all these facilities through the common service centres from home, which would save their time and money, said he. Moreover, the verification of certificates of job applicants will be done online in Haryana.
In case the website's server is down or if you are facing some issue, the result can also be obtained via SMS. In order to check BSEH Class 12th 2018 result through cell phone, SMS - HB12<space>ROLLNUMBER - to 56263.
Results will be announced for all the three streams, ie. Arts, Science and Commerce. Once the result is out, dates for the supplementary exams will also be announced by the Board. Those who do not perform as per the expectations or are unsatisfied with their scores can appear for the improvement exams.
The Board’s chairman Jagbir Singh had informed that this year, despite taking strict measures, 4,976 cases of cheating have been reported. There were 22,815 supervisors and 1,758 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 334 flying squads.
In a major embarrassment last year, the Board of School Education, Haryana was forced to withdraw its Class 10th result hours after announcing it. The result was withdrawn after the Board realised a goof up in compilation of marks that led to the wrong merit list being announced. Two officers of the Board were held responsible for the mistake in compiling the results. Both were placed under suspension and the revised merit list was declared after four hours. At the first instance, marks of 1023 students, who had scored 100 marks in various subjects, were counted incorrectly during the compilation of result. As a result, the state topper, as declared in the revised merit list issued later, featured no where in the bungled merit list.
The result will be announced in another 10 minutes. Last year, the pass percentage of government schools was 65.57 per cent while that of private schools was 63.16 per cent.
The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.
Last year, Rewari boy Harish Sharma from science stream had topped the 12th exam by scoring 491 marks. In commerce stream, Urvashi from Vijeta Public school scored 490 marks. In arts stream, the first position was jointly shared by Smile from Aarohi Model school registered and Kusum from Sant Vivekanand Vidyapeeth. Out of 500, both have scored 483 marks.
Students can also check their scores at indiaresults.com
In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls. The overall pass percentage was better of rural schools students (66.92 per cent) in comparison to urban school students (60.26 per cent). Also, the Class 12 board results were better for government schools as compared to private schools.
The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams. Also, in Class 10, a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared this year. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the open school appeared this time.
The Board secretary, Dr Jagbir Singh will announce the merit list at 3 pm, however, the result might get uploaded by the evening today. The result is expected in the afternoon and the BSEH officials are compiling the result. Last year, the board has to face embarrassment when they released incorrect merit list. The revised list was announced later in the evening. Therefore, they are taking precautions before declaring it this year.
In order to check the result, students to visit the official website. They should then follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores.
Step 1: Log on the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in. In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the same, they may also check the results at third party websites, examresults.net/haryana, indiaresults.com. They should kep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check the scores.
The results of Class 12 examinations will be released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) today at around 3 pm. The exams were conducted from March 7 to April 2, 2018 and around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the same. Also, the result of Class 10th examination is expected to be released by May 21 and a total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for it.