Haryana HBSE 12th result 2018 highlights: Senior Secondary result uploaded at bseh.org.in, check now

HBSE 12th result 2018 LIVE: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the results of Class 12 examinations. The same will be available at the official website, http://www.bseh.org.in at around 5 pm. Around 2,46,462 students had appeared for the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The students can check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared for the Class 10 examinations, the result of which is expected to be released by May 21, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals. Click here, to read more about it.

To receive the photocopy of the answer sheets, the students have to apply within 60 days of result declaration. For answer copy, they have to pay Rs 500 and fill the undertaking form available on the official website.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will also publish the result of Class 10 on Monday, that is, May 21, as per a board official. HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam. In 2017, 318,000 students, including 175,000 boys and 143,000 girls, appeared for their Class 10.