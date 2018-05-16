Declared! HBSE 12th result 2018 date and time: Results to be uploaded at 5 pm bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th result 2017: The students should keep their roll numbers hand to view the result HBSE 12th result 2017: The students should keep their roll numbers hand to view the result

HBSE 12th result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results of Class 12 on May 18. The overall pass percentage stands at 63.84 per cent with girls scoring 72.38 per cent and boys are are 57.10. Girls have therefore outshone boys with nearly 15 per cent. The candidates can check their marks at bseh.org.in after 5 pm. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment.

In the Class 10 exams, a total of 3,83,499 students appeared while in the Class 12 exams, there were 2,46,462 students attended the exams held from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

Read | Haryana HBSE 12th results 2018 LIVE Updates: BSEH results today at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th result 2018 date and time

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will declare the results of Class 12 on Friday, that is, May 18. The Board secretary, Dr Jagbir Singh will announce the merit list at 3 pm, however, the result will be uploaded by the evening at 5 pm. The result is expected in the afternoon and the BSEH officials are compiling the result. Last year, the board has to face embarrassment when they released incorrect merit list. The revised list was announced later in the evening. Therefore, they are taking precautions before declaring it this year. To check HBSE 12th results 2018, the candidates have to go to the official website and click on the result link to access their marks.

Read | HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018: How to check

The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.

In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls. The overall pass percentage was better of rural schools students (66.92 per cent) in comparison to urban school students (60.26 per cent). Also, the Class 12 board results were better for government schools as compared to private schools. The pass percentage of government schools was 65.57 per cent while that of private schools was 63.16 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd