HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 result 2021 announced, all students declared pass 

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani on Friday announced the results of Class 10 board exams. All the students (regular/compartment) have been declared pass by the board. Students can check the result at the website, bseh.org.in.

The result was announced by HBSE president Jagbir Singh at a press conference. The chairman said that this examination was to be conducted in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the examinations were cancelled by the state government.

A total of 3,13,345 candidates had registered for the Class 10 state board exams which included 1,72,059 boys and 1,41,286 girls. The results of 11,278 candidates for compartment examination have also been declared, in which 5,884 are boys and 5,394 are girls.

The result of the secondary (regular) candidates has been declared by taking the marks sent by the schools on the basis of the internal assessment marks and practical examination marks, proportionately. Whereas, the result of compartment candidates has been declared by taking the average of the marks obtained by the candidate in other passed subjects by taking the marks of compartment candidates.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the declared result, then he/she can appear in the class improvement examination in the upcoming examination of the board.

The Haryana government on June 1 had decided to cancel the Class 12 exams conducted by the state board, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.