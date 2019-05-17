HBSE 10th result 2019 @bseh.org.in LIVE updates: How to check marks via SMS, on phone?

HBSE/ BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani will announce the results of Class 10 examinations on May 17 at 3 pm. The result will be available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. Over 3 lakh candidates will get their results tomorrow which will be available at the official website at 3 pm at bseh.org.in.

The board will announce the results through a press conference after 2:30 pm, said BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. The Class 10 examination for both classes 10 and 12 was held from March 8 to 30, 2019 in as many as 1728 exam centres across the country.

Also read | BSEH Haryana class 10 results: How to check

Haryana board 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices was reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. They had cancelled seven exam centers that reported mass copying during the class 10 Hindi examination. The BSEH had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019 as