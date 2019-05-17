HBSE 10th result 2019 @bseh.org.in LIVE updates: How to check marks via SMS, on phone?

HBSE/ BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani will announce the results of Class 10 examinations on May 17 at 3 pm. The result will be available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. Over 3 lakh candidates will get their results tomorrow which will be available at the official website at 3 pm at bseh.org.in.
The board will announce the results through a press conference after 2:30 pm, said BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh. The Class 10 examination for both classes 10 and 12 was held from March 8 to 30, 2019 in as many as 1728 exam centres across the country.
Also read | BSEH Haryana class 10 results: How to check
Haryana board 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices was reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. They had cancelled seven exam centers that reported mass copying during the class 10 Hindi examination. The BSEH had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019 as
HBSE class 10 result at glance
In 2019, a total of 3,64,800 candidates had appeared in the Haryana Board class 10 exams, of which 1,86,586 had passed. As many as 1,97,873 boys had appeared in the exam, of which 94,202 passed and 1,66,927 girls had appeared in the exam, of which 92,384 had passed.
BSEH results on mobile app
The Haryana Board matric result 2019 will be declared through the official mobile application of the HBSE as well. Students can check download the website from the Google Play Store and check result by entering their registration number or roll number.
Haryana Board's grace marks policy
From 2016 onwards the HBSE started giving grace marks after which the pass percentage had seen a major improvement. In 2017, 50.49 per cent cleared the matric exam and in 2016 it was at 48.88 per cent.
Haryana Board 10th result 2019: Who will declare the result?
The chairperson of Haryana Board, Dr Jagbir Singh declared the HBSE class 10 result last year and is expected to make the declaration this year as well from Bhiwani.
How to check HBSE 10th result via SMS?
To check Haryana Board 10th result via SMS, students need to type HB10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.
Meet toppers from last year
Kartik of Nav Durga Senior Secondary School, Jind secured the first position in Haryana Board class 10 result last year by scoring 498 marks out of total 500 marks. Three students – Selina Yadav of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rewari, Sonali of Saraswati High School, Sirsa and Hari Om of Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Palwal have secured second place by scoring 495 marks each.
Would the Haryana Board 10th pass percentage bounce back?
Last year the pass percentage took a huge plunge of nearly 5 percentage points. As many as 51.5 per cent students cleared the Haryana Board class 10 exam in 2018. This was much lesser than in 2017 when 64.5 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, a better result is expected and the pass percentage is likely to rise.
Over 3 lakh students awaiting Haryana Board class 10 result
Last year, a total of 3,83,499 students appeared for Haryana Board class 10 exams out of which 1.4 lakh were males and 1.7 lakh were females. This year too over 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam who are now awaiting their Haryana Board class 10 results 2019.
Why are board results early this year?
Most of the board exam results are declared earlier this year as compared to previous years. This is done to keep up with the Delhi University admissions. The DU, however, is yet to announce the date for its admission process. Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to conduct the DU entrance exam.
Haryana Board class 10 exam date
The Haryana Board class 10 exams were conducted from March 8 to March 30, 2019. Last year the result was declared in May 22, 2019. While this is an early declaration by a couple of days, most of the boards have declared their results much earlier this year.
Haryana Board class 10 result 2019: Date and time
The Haryana Board will declare the HBSE class 10 result 2019 today - May 17, 2019 (Friday) at the official website, bseh.org.in. The result will be available from 3 pm onwards for students.