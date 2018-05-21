Released! Haryana HBSE 10th result 2018 declared at bseh.org.in, meet the toppers

HBSE 10th result 2018: Haryana Board Bhiwani has declared the results at bseh.org.in HBSE 10th result 2018: Haryana Board Bhiwani has declared the results at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana, Bhiwani has released the results of Class 10 examinations today, on May 21. The pass percentage for regular students is 55.15 per cent with Karthik from Jind has secured top position. The second rank is jointly shared by three students — Selina Yadav, Sonali and Hariom. Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma announced that a total of 55.15 per cent regular candidates have passed the examination and the pass percentage of open school stands at 66.73. This year too, the girls have outperformed boys by registering 55.34 pass percent.

A total of 3,64,800 examinees registered for the exam of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. As many as 1,97,873 boys appeared in this examination of which 94,202 passed. Similarly, a total of 1,66,927 females students registered for the 10th exam of which only 92,384 passed. The result is available at bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The result can be accessed via mobile. Students need to download “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana” app from the Google Play Store and then they can check their marks.

HBSE 10th result 2018: Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma declaring Class 10 result along with Chairman, BSEH, Dr Jagbir Singh HBSE 10th result 2018: Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma declaring Class 10 result along with Chairman, BSEH, Dr Jagbir Singh

Dr Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage of the Haryana schools in the Class 10 examination is 44.38 and the percentage of private schools is 59.87. In this examination, the percentage of students in the rural areas has been 51.72, whereas the urban area students have recorded a percentage of 49.65. In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. Students need to enter the following details to check results

In 2016, the pass percentage of the regular category candidate was 48.88 and that of the private category is 46.40. In 2017, the regular students’ pass percent increased with 50.49 per cent while it dipped for private category students to 35.38 per cent. However, there is an increase in the pass percent in both categories this year. The regular students scored 51.15 per cent while there is nearly 30 per cent increase in the private category (66.72 per cent).

To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.

For those who have flunked in the annual exam in a subject or two can apply for it. The last date of registration for the upcoming supplementary examination July -2018 is May 25 till June 13, 2018. The online application fees for private students is Rs 700. Rs 100 has to be paid in case of late fees and the dates to submit the application forms are June 14, 2018 to June 18, 2018. Similarly, the registration fees will be Rs 300 in case of further delay and the dates are June 19 to June 23. Rs 1000 needs to be paid in case of further delay and the last day to submit the application is June 30, 2018.

