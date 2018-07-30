Haryana HBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2018 declared: How to check

HBSE result 2018: Over one lakh students have flunked in the examination HBSE result 2018: Over one lakh students have flunked in the examination

HBSE 10, 12th results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has declared the results of Classes 10 and 12 compartment exams on July 30. The result will be available at 7 pm at bseh.org.in. The board conducted secondary and senior secondary exams in July. The compartment examinations were held for those students who have failed to clear a subject during their board exams.

The pass percentage of the Class 10 compartment exam is 47.40 per cent. Out of 20,562 students, as many as 9,746 have passed while 8,198 have got a compartment. The boys have performed better scoring 48.44 per cent while girls have registered a pass percentage of 45.96 per cent.

HBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 12th results 2018, 10th result 2018

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Similarly, a total of 49.12 per cent Class 12 students have passed their compartment exams. As many as 58,693 students have appeared of which, 21953 have got a compartment. The girls scored a pass percentage of 51.60 per cent while boys have registered 47.81 per cent.

Those who wish to get their answer sheets revaluated can apply from today. The last date to submit the application form is by August 18.

A total of 1,97,873 boys appeared for the annual examination held in March where 94,202 passed and out of 1,66,27 females examinees, 92,384 passed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd