List of unconventional online engineering courses offered by top institutes

If you are worried about the decline in hiring trends and newer areas shaping up the industry, there is no better option then reskilling yourself with the best academic and industry content. The Ministry of HRD’s portal NPTEL offers courses by national-level institutes including – Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Here is a list of most in-demand industry-oriented courses offered by the institutes online –

Design of photovoltaic system: The course deals with applications related to Peltier refrigeration, water pumping, grid connection and microgrids. Conducted by IISc Bangalore, it is a 12-weeks course to be conducted from July 20 to October 9. Apart from this unconventional course, the institute conducts courses on Op-Amp Practical Applications: Design, Simulation and Implementation, Fabrication Techniques for MEMs-based sensors: clinical perspective.

Health Research Fundamentals: The course explains the fundamental concepts in epidemiology and bio-statistics related to research methods. This programme — conducted by the National Institute of Epidemiology — will provide an overview of steps and principles for designing biomedical and health research studies among human participants.

The eight weeks course will be conducted by P Manickam from July 20, 2020.

Applied Natural Language Processing: An important area of Artificial Intelligence, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) concerned with the processing and understanding (NLU) of a human language. Through this programme, students can gather sufficient knowledge and proficiency in probabilistic, artificial neural network (ANN) and deep learning techniques. It is a 12 weeks course conducted by Chennai Medical Institute. The classes will be held from July 20 to October 9, 2020.

The online courses are totally free of cost, and candidates can apply through the websites- nptel.ac.in, swayam.gov.in. Meanwhile, the candidates who want to appear for exam have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. The examinations will be conducted from October in two shifts (morning session- 9 am to 12 noon), and (afternoon session- 2 pm to 5 pm). The course wise exam dates are available at the websites.

Chemical Crystallography: The programme would highlight the components of X-ray crystallography, and the structure determination and refinement of crystal structures using x-ray diffraction. The 12-weeks course will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali and will begin from July 20. The classes will be conducted till October 9, 2020. Apart from this programme, the institute conducts classes on Introduction to Chemical Thermodynamics and Kinetics, Groups: Motion, symmetry and puzzles, and others.

X-ray Crystallography & Diffraction: The programme nurtures various aspects of discrete mathematics which is quite beneficial for a computer science student. The Indian Institute of Engineering Science And Technology (IIEST), Shibpur conducted the 12 weeks course starting from July 20, and will continue till October 9.

Human-Computer Interactions: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi will commence an 8-week course on ‘Human-Computer Interactions’ in August. It teaches the basics of user interfaces from major principles including discoverability and affordances to frameworks. The programme will include agile methods, universal design, activity theory, and value-sensitive design.

Software Testing: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bangalore will conduct a 12-week course on software testing. Like every year, the courses will commence from July. The programme introduces various aspects of software testing, including fundamentals, management issues, security challenges, and future research trends.

Integral transforms and their applications: The programme on mathematics conducted by the IIIT-Delhi is a 12-week programme, conducted every year from July. The candidates will get a certificate following an online examination conducted after the conclusion of the courses. The courses are free of cost, but there will be a fee of Rs 1,100 charged for the examination.

Within a week following lockdown, the government’s SWAYAM portal witnessed a huge increase in number of visitors. About 50,000 people have accessed SWAYAM since March 23, 2020, which is over and above the 25 lakh students/learners who are already enrolled in the 571 courses of the January 2020 semester, as per HRD.

Recently, six courses from SWAYAM are listed under Class Central’s 30 best online courses of 2019. The courses are Academic Writing, Digital Marketing, Animations, Mathematical Economics, Python for Data Science, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

