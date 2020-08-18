Have questions on New Education Policy? Education Minister will answer

Education Minister and Ministry to answer questions in NEP 2020. (Source: Twitter/DrNPNishank)

The Education Minister, formerly known as the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has through a tweet informed that he will take questions from students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders on the new National Education Policy 2020. An entire day will be dedicated to answering questions on NEP, he said.

While the exact date has not been announced yet, interested can start sending their queries to the minister with a hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia. The queries can be sent to Twitter and Facebook handles of Pokhriyal and the ministry.

Dear students, teachers, and parents!

Do you have any question related to #NEP2020?

Share them with me using #NEPTransformingIndia.

I and the ministry will be dedicating 1 full day to address your concerns.

Looking forward to your queries! pic.twitter.com/9h1xk7TGf1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 18, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old policy and brings major changes in school to the college level of education as well as hiring of teachers. Among major changes proposed under NEP are changing 10+2 school system to 5+3+3+4 format, diluting the board exams and changing assessment system, teaching in mother tongue till at least class 5, common entrance exam for admission to colleges, multiple exit and entry points in college degrees, setting up of Academic Bank of Credit, replacing UGC, AICTE, NAAC with a single autonomous body among several others. Read here in detail about key takeaways from NEP 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd