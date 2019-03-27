Have forgiven students, says JNU V-C

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar Tuesday said he did not intend to press charges against the students who “forcibly” entered his residence the day before and allegedly “confined” his wife, as he “forgave” them.

“While last night’s violent behaviour by students in front my JNU residence is condemnable, neither me nor my wife will file a police complaint against the students. We have forgiven them. Wish them the best and hope they will reform and not repeat such acts in future,” Kumar tweeted.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and Delhi Police denied they had entered the V-C’s residence or confined his wife.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “It was a planned march from the spot of the hunger strike to the V-C’s house. They gheraoed it, but did not break in.”

“We haven’t got a written complaint from JNU V-C yet,” said Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO.