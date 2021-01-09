Have an error in GATE admit card 2021? Here’s what to do

GATE admit card 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the admit card or hall ticket for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 earlier this week. A total of 913272 admit cards have been generated for GATE 2021 by C-DAC, among which 1775 are provisional due to non-rectification of defects mentioned after scrutiny, as per the official notice.

Candidates who have registered for two papers in GATE 2021, need to download two separate admit cards from the GOAPS portal. Those who have successfully registered and are ready to appear for the exam in February can follow these steps to download the admit card –

GATE admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

As per rules, candidates need to bring a printed copy of admit card along with valid original photo proof to the exam hall. Without these entry will not be permitted. Those who download their admit card need to check paper code, name, registration number, date and time of examination, and the centre details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of an error, zonal GATE office (via email) with a copy to the organising institute for the correction. The subject line of the email should be “correction in admit card” and the email must reach by January 13.

“It is to be noted that only the discrepancies, if any, from the filled-up registration/application form, will be rectified. No change in existing filled up data will be allowed,” the official notice stated.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates have applied for the GATE 2021, which is a slight increase from 8.59 lakh applications last year. A total of 14,196 students have applied for newly introduced humanities subjects. A total of 2,88,379 female students have applied this year. This is an increase of about 10,000 from last year.