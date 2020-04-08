Have business acumen? Try out these new-age short online courses offered by top foreign universities

List of courses to upskill during quarantine for those in commerce field (Representational image) List of courses to upskill during quarantine for those in commerce field (Representational image)

To use the quarantine time productively, instead of juggling between applications, spend a few hours a week to get professional certifications. Courses are available online from globally renowned institutes for class 12 students as well as professionals. Here is a list of emerging technologies in business and fundamentals to advanced courses, which one can ace within a couple of weeks.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Available at coursera.org, the course is provided by HEC Paris. It is an 18-month course with an average of 20 hours per week. The applications are open and classes will begin from June 15. The fee is 20,000 euros. Formerly known as the Online Master’s in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (OMIE), it is now an MSc programme.

HEC also provides a beginner-level course at Coursera. For this six-month course, the candidate needs to shell out $4,000. By pursuing this, students will earn credits toward the MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MSIE). It also involves six projects.

Successful negotiation: This 17-hour course is offered by the University of Michigan and offers free enrollment and a certificate too. Candidates will learn to plan negotiation strategy, success tactics, creating contract and performance and evaluation. The course is available at coursera.org.

Data analytics and presentation: Among the latest additions to business, yet considered one of the most critical tools — data analytics, its understanding and usage for business is taught by PwC. The course is available at Coursera. It is a six-month course with three hours of teaching per week. The content includes data-driven decision making, problem solving with excel, data visualisation, etc.

Science of happiness at work: Offered by University of California, the course titled ‘professional certificate in science of happiness at work’ is a three-month course with 1-2 hours per week. The course fee is Rs 40,655 and is available at edx.org. The course is research-based and teaches how to evaluate the level of happiness in an organisation and strategies for boosting happiness and resilience to stress.

Market research specialist: The course is offered by University of California at coursera.org. It is a four-month course with average four hours per week. It has four specialisations inducing research proposal, quality and quantitative research and delivery. Research is used in businesses to deliver customer insights. The course claims to teach research techniques and data which can make one a ‘marketing superhero’

Financial engineering and risk management: It is offered by coursera and teaches financial modelling, financial risk financial engineering, pricing etc. It is a 37-hour course and deals with economics, statistics and mathematics.

Blockchain fundamentals: A professional certificate in blockchain fundamentals is a three-month course available at edx.org. It is offered by University of California. Candidates can avail it for Rs 13,484. It teaches about cryptocurrency, enterprise-level blockchain implementations etc.

Inclusive leadership: As the businesses are getting diverse, it is important for leadership to be more inclusive too. The course available at edx.org, is a three-month self-paced course worth Rs 10,215. It teaches about core inclusive leadership behaviors of empowerment, accountability, courage and humility through case studies, assessments, and discussion with a global group of learners.

Executive Programme in Global business management: IIM-Calcutta also offers a twice-a-week course for 12 months, ‘executive prorgamme in global business management’ at hugheseducation.com. Candidates will get certificate from IIM Calcutta and faculty from the institute will teach the course. Learners can also avail a visit two weeks a year. The course fee is Rs 3.7 lakh.

Insurance agent course with job: The 12-month Post Graduate Diploma Program in Insurance (PGDI) includes four months of residential classroom training at Manipal campus at Bengaluru and two months of on-the-job training and a six-month paid internship with HDFC Life. The total fee for the course is Rs 1.82 lakh. The stipend during the 6 month training will be Rs 16,000. The course is available at manipalprolearning.com.

Cyber security for business: Provided by University of Washington, the professional certificate in essentials of cyber security is a four-month course. It is available at edx.org at Rs 54,206. From introduction to cybersecurity to building toolkits and finding career path, the course teaches several aspects and also offers a job outlook.

Build Business and Financial Modeling: The course is provided by Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. It is available at coursera. It is a beginners’ level course and six-months long. Candidates will learn about spreadsheet models to make data-driven financial decision, linear programming, regression analysis among others.

Professional certificate in FinTech: FinTech or financial technology is still growing. Those who wish to learn more about cryptocurrencies, blockchain and artificial intelligence and how these technologies are impacting financial industry can take this course. It is available at edx.org at a cost of Rs 40,655.

Strategic brand management: A 60-hour course, it is spread across three months during which learners will be taught about building, measuring and managing. A fresher can also opt for the course and having work experience is not mandatory. It is available at the manipalprolearning at a cost of Rs 24,780. Candidates will be taught through case studies and mock tests apart from course pedagogy.

Executive Programme for banking and finance sector: Provided by IIM-Calcutta, the course is of 12-month duration. One can enroll for it at hugheseducation.com. This programme will be very useful to mid-level and senior executives with exposure to fintech and analytics, legal aspects, static tools and risk management, etc.

Certified Investment Banking Operations Professionals: The course provided by Imarticus is 180-hours long and has placement options as well. It will be completed in nine weeks with first four weeks on introduction to financial markets followed by three weeks of knowledge on trade life cycle and two weeks on risk management and interview preparation. An average salary of investment banking professional is Rs 3-8 lakh. On completing the course, students can also take up CISI certification (CISI IOC) exam.

Despite listing around 20 courses, this is not an exhaustive list. Keep reading this space as we go deeper in each field and bring out beneficial online courses with the best certification for you.

