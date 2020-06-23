Haryana won’t conduct final semester exams of graduation, PG courses

Haryana Government College Teachers Association president Dr Narender Siwach said this would provide relief for the students as well as the teachers. Haryana Government College Teachers Association president Dr Narender Siwach said this would provide relief for the students as well as the teachers.

The Haryana government Tuesday said it will not conduct the examination of final semester of graduation and post-graduation courses of higher and technical education. The government had already decided not to conduct examinations of other semesters.

“…all the students shall be promoted to next semester with 50 per cent weightage of marks of internal assessment/assignment plus 50 per cent weightage of the marks (secured) in previous examinations,” mentions an order issued by Haryana Principal Secretary (higher education and technical education), Ankur Gupta. However, according to the order, the students will have the option of appearing for examination for improvement of grades later once the normalcy prevails in the state. “The same formula shall also be applicable for distance education and private students.”

According to the order, “If a university wishes, then it may conduct online examination, if and only if, the university is fully prepared and equipped for the same and will also ensure that all students are able to take online examinations under intimation to respective department”.

“The students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted from examinations and are to be promoted to next semester and the reappear students are to be given marks on average basis of the previous examinations for promotion. The same formula shall also be applicable for distance education and private students. For first year students only the internal assessment may be calculated for promotion to next year,” mentioned Gupta in the order.

The order further mentions, “The practical examinations wherever not conducted so far, in such cases the marks are to be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or the 80 per cent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters whichever is higher.”

Admissions of university teaching departments shall be conducted at individual university level whereas for undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels the centralized online admissions for the colleges will be conducted by the higher education department as per past practice. According to the government, examination of final year, promotion of intermediate year’s students to next semester/year and awards of practical examinations in all the polytechnics of the state will also be held in a similar manner.

The government has taken the decision keeping in view the demand raised by the students organizations, political parties and teachers associations which suggested not to conduct the examination at this stage to avoid community spread of the covid-19. Welcoming the latest move, Haryana Government College Teachers Association president Dr Narender Siwach said this would provide relief for the students as well as the teachers.

