Haryana wants PU affiliation for more of its colleges, university seeks UT funds

THE MEETING saw the chief ministers and the UT officials discuss a wide gamut of issues, ranging from funds for Panjab University to overcrowding at PGIMER and the need to complete the ring road soon.

While a beleaguered PU sought more funds from UT, Haryana said that they wanted Panjab University affiliation for more of its colleges on the lines of Punjab. When the Punjab government objected, saying that they contribute a bigger share of funds to the varsity, Haryana said it was ready to pay for the affiliation but Punjab objected. Shah then suggested that Haryana should set up its own varsity to which the latter said that PU is highly reputed. At present, Haryana colleges are affiliated to the Kurukshetra University.

PU also sought Rs 50 crore from the Chandigarh Administration’s budget to which the latter refused saying that when it directly takes from the Centre, they should not ask for funds from UT.

Overcrowding of PGI

The issue of overcrowding at PGIMER was discussed specifying that states should have their own medical infrastructure so that there is no burden on PGI. On this, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that they are making an additional medical college which will reduce the burden on PGI to some extent. At the same time, Himachal Pradesh said that they were coming up with AIIMS. But at the same time, PGI should not refuse any patients.

Shah even asked as to why PGI is asking for funds and they should collect it under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Sukhna Lake

On this issue, the states agreed that they will contribute towards the cleaning of Sukhna Lake. It was discussed that both Punjab and Haryana should contribute towards keeping the lake clean.

Ring road

On the issue of ring road that aims to decongest Chandigarh, it was said that a stretch of 7 kilometres is left that is to be connected. Both the states agreed to this and decided to complete it soon.

Urban mobility

City residents had expected that the issue of metro or monorail will be taken up in the meeting with the Home Minister. However, the issue was not discussed and just a mention of it was made in the Administrator’s speech that they should have a mass rapid transit system.