Haryana to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16

The Haryana government is planning to re-open the schools in the states citing the declining number of Covid-19 cases. The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 with social distancing. If the situation remains normal, then, schools will be reopened for other classes, as reported by the ANI news agency. For classes 6 to 8 the schools will re-open from July 23.

As per reports, the online classes will continue and students who want to continue taking them will be allowed to do so. However, students will be allowed to attend school only on receiving written permission from their parents. The schools for classes 1 to 5 will continue to stay closed and a decision regarding their reopening would be taken later.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a plan should be made to reopen the educational institutions subject to the strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols. “Given the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, a plan should be made to reopen the schools at the earliest,” Khattar said. At present, schools, colleges and universities in Haryana are closed due to the second wave of COVID-19.