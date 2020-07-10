Haryana Board to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12

After CBSE, state boards have started making cuts in the syllabus (File) After CBSE, state boards have started making cuts in the syllabus (File)

Haryana is also going to reduce the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12, state’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal said Thursday.

“The state government is taking this step to reduce mental pressure on students. The syllabus shall be reduced for these three classes in the present academic session of 2020-2021,” he said.

“Schools remained closed across the country and state during the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic due to which holding of regular classes in the classrooms was not possible. Although the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education. In order to reduce mental pressure on students, now the state government has decided to reduce the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated to the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE,” the education minister said.

He added, “To reduce the syllabus, we have instructed the Board of School Education Haryana to set up a committee by coordinating with SCERT, Gurugram, and to put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard. Till now the syllabus that has been taught online to the students of 9 to 12 classes should also be included in the syllabus, so as to benefit the students.”

“State government does not wish to put academic pressure on the students and wants to continue imparting necessary education. Therefore, there will be a reduction in the syllabus for the students studying in classes 9 to 12,” the minister added.

