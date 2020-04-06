Haryana to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without exams: Manohar Lal Khattar

The students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted in Haryana to the next grade without examinations. Representational image/ file The students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted in Haryana to the next grade without examinations. Representational image/ file

After CBSE and most state boards, Haryana government too will promote students from classes 1 to 8 to the next academic year without annual examinations. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar, as reported by news agency ANI.

The state board also mentioned that it will conduct examinations of remaining secondary and senior secondary papers, and the results will be declared on the basis of the subjects appeared, as per the circular.

The class 10 examination is left with Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc, media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES, while the class 12 has chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political science, Hindustani Music, philosophy, Sociology / entrepreneurship, Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES.

The CM urged the people to maintain social distancing, and to strictly imply the government order of lockdown. Any person violating the order shall be liable for action as per the Disaster Management Act 2005, and Section 188 of IPC, the minister said.

The schools, colleges will remain closed till April 14, due to lockdown. A total of 84 people were infected with Covid-19 in the state, with 16 fresh cases reported from Palwal.

