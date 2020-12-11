Haryana to open schools for Classes X, XII from Dec 14

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, students will have to undergo general health checkup before coming to school at primary health centres, community health centres or any other government health centre.

In view of the board exams, the Haryana government has decided to open schools for students of Class X and XII from December 14, 2020.

Schools will be open for 3 hours daily, from 10 am to 1 pm. Classes for students of IX and XI will begin on December 21, 2020. Schools, however, shall remain closed for all remaining classes until further orders.

As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, students will have to undergo general health checkup before coming to school at primary health centres, community health centres or any other government health centre. They will have to submit a report to the school, mentioning that the student does not have symptoms of COVID-19 and his/her health is normal.

This health report should not be older than 72 hours from the date of rejoining. Parents’ permission will be mandatory like before.

The temperature of students and teachers has to be checked daily as before. Entry to the school will not be granted if the temperature is above normal. The school will fill the relevant data on the app on a daily basis provided by the department and in addition, will also provide the data to the Nodal Officer of the Health department, the concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Deputy Commissioner Office.

Free of cost health check-up of students will be ensured in the health centres by the concerned Deputy Commissioner through the CMO of their district. No such health check-up will be conducted in the school premises.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.