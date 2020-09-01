Haryana to begin online admission for undergraduate courses from September 7

The admissions will go on till September 21. Representational image/ special arrangement

Haryana shall be commencing its online admission for undergraduate classes from September 7 in all the government, aided and self-finance colleges across the State. The admissions will go on till September 21. The detailed admission schedule was released, Monday, by Director General, Higher Education, Haryana.

As per the schedule, the document verification and preparation of merit list shall be conducted from September 22-25, the first merit list shall be displayed on September 26, fee submission shall be held on September 26-29, while second merit list shall be displayed on September 30 for which the submission of the fee shall be held on October 1-5, and teaching shall commence from October 6. The same day on October 6, open counselling will also be held.

As per the schedule, if the selected student fails to submit his/her fee within the stipulated time period, the seat shall be cancelled. “Candidates who fail to submit their fee or take admission due to any reason, shall get a chance of admission in open counselling only if they give their willingness online on the date of open counselling through their respective login on the admission portal”, the guidelines issued, Monday, mentioned.

Regarding reserved category admissions, the guidelines mention that “while implementing reservation policy on online admission software, rounding of the number of seats will be done and in case of mismatch during bifurcation of seats by online admission software, the adjustment of number of seats will be done in Haryana Open General Category”.

“The applicant, whose admission is confirmed, will submit his original migration certificate if he/she is from any board other than Board of School Education Haryana, in the college within 10 days of his/her admission so that, the same may be submitted by the college alongwith Registration Return to University”, the guidelines add.

Colleges have also been directed to “ensure that their staff will verify all such application forms of entire District that will be sent to them randomly by the office of DG, Higher Education. There shall be no pendency in verification of forms. Verification must be completed on day to day basis”.

Vice Chancellors asked to follow Covid-19 protocols while holding examinations

After Supreme Court’s orders and UGC’s recommendations, Haryana had also decided to conduct examinations of final year students of all universities and colleges by September end. The results will also be declared before October 31. Haryana’s State Higher Education Council today held a video-conference with all the vice chancellors and controllers of examination of the government-aided universities and directed them to follow all SoPs to ensure safety and security of students and staff members while conducting examinations.

“About two lakh students studying in final year classes in various colleges and universities of the State shall appear for these examinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made as per the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Education and UGC. Supreme Court has also made it mandatory to conduct final year examinations. Provisions will also be made for compartment and re-appear examinations for final year students in all universities. Students who will be appearing for these examinations have been given permission to take the examination either through online or offline medium”, a state government spokesman said.

“For students coming from faraway places, accommodation will also be arranged in the hostels. Social distancing norms will be followed in the examination centres. Examination question papers will be of multiple choices, short answer and explanatory answers. Some of the universities which have already started taking the examinations have also declared the results. Work of holding online classes of last year’s students’ is going on at a rapid pace. Students, who will not be able to take the exam due to any valid reasons, will be given one more chance”.

