Haryana TET 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Candidate guidelines, documents to carry

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 will begin tomorrow, July 4, with the Level-3 (PGT) examination. Conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE), the state-level teacher eligibility test will be held over two days — July 4 and July 5, in three sessions for PGT, TGT and PRT aspirants. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted examination centres well in advance, as entry will close one hour before the start of the examination.

According to the schedule, the Level-3 (PGT) exam will be held on July 4 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. On July 5, the Level-2 (TGT) examination will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm, followed by the Level-1 (PRT) paper from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Overall, 2,33,294 candidates will appear for HTET this year, including 1,66,137 women and 67,157 men. The PGT examination will be conducted at 238 centres for 73,091 candidates, while the TGT exam will see 1,19,141 candidates appearing at 383 centres. The PRT examination will be held at 139 centres for 41,062 candidates.

HTET 2026: Documents to carry

BSEH has directed all candidates to carry the following documents to the examination centre:

–A coloured printout of the HTET admit card.

–Candidates must bring both the Centre Copy and Candidate Copy of the one-page admit card in colour print.

–The original photo identity card that was used while filling out the HTET application form.

–Candidates should carefully read and follow all instructions printed on the admit card.

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Those who face any technical difficulty while downloading the admit card can contact the Board office helpline at 01664-254305.

HTET 2026: Reporting time and entry rules

Candidates must report to their examination centre 2 hours and 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. This is to complete mandatory procedures such as:

–Security screening through metal detectors

–Biometric verification

–Thumb impression capture

–Identity verification

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre one hour before the start of the examination. BSEH had earlier clarified that no request for change of examination centre or subject will be entertained under any circumstances.

HTET 2026: Dress code and permitted items

Candidates have been advised to wear simple clothing and avoid carrying unnecessary accessories. Women candidates will be allowed to wear mangalsutra, bindi, and sindoor, the BSEH has said in a statement. Further, Baptised Christian and Sikh candidates will be permitted to carry religious symbols as per prescribed norms.

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Meanwhile, the candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall:

–Mobile phones

–Smart watches or wrist watches

–Bluetooth devices, earphones or pagers

–Calculators

–Cameras and other electronic gadgets

–Health bands

–Wallets or purses

–Plastic pouches

–Blank or printed papers, notes, or chits

–Log tables

–Jewellery including rings, chains, earrings, pendants, necklaces, and other metallic objects

Special arrangements for Haryana TET this year

Ahead of the examination, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure HTET is conducted in a transparent and fair manner on the lines of the state’s Common Eligibility Test (CET).

A state-level control room has been set up at the BSEH headquarters to monitor the examination, while district- and headquarters-level flying squads have been deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination centres, and ambulance services will remain available for medical emergencies.

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Candidates facing difficulty in reaching their centres can seek assistance by calling 112, following which the police will provide immediate help. The Transport Department has also arranged additional buses on selected routes, particularly for candidates whose centres have been allotted outside their home districts due to another examination being conducted simultaneously, the BSEH noted.