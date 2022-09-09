scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Haryana TET 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule

Haryana TET 2022: The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022. The registration process will begin soon. Candidates can register on the official websites- haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

Haryana education minister made the announcement via twitter

Haryana TET  2022: Haryana State Education Minister Kanwar Pal today announced the dates for Haryana TET 2022. The HTET 2022 will be conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022. The registration process will begin soon. Candidates can register on the official websites- haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

Read |38,000 teacher posts vacant in Haryana: Former CM Hooda

“Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 will be conducted this year by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani on 12th and 13th November, 2022. Haryana government has given permission in this regard. The registration process will be started soon,” the minister tweeted.

Haryana TET  2022: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website- haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘apply for Haryana TET 2022’

Step 3: Register on the site

Step 4: Fill in your details alongwith photograph, signature, etc…

Step 5: Make the payment and save a copy of the application form

Step 6: Note down application number for future reference

For level 1 posts, the exam will consist of multiple choice questions for 150 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. For level 2 posts, the exam will also consist of multiple choice questions for 150 marks. This exam will also be of 2.5 hours. For level 3 posts, the exam will be for 150 marks and have a similar structure as for TGTs. This exam too will be for 2.5 hours.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 02:06:07 pm
