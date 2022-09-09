Haryana TET 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule

Haryana TET 2022: Haryana State Education Minister Kanwar Pal today announced the dates for Haryana TET 2022. The HTET 2022 will be conducted on November 12 and 13, 2022. The registration process will begin soon. Candidates can register on the official websites- haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

“Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test-2022 will be conducted this year by Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani on 12th and 13th November, 2022. Haryana government has given permission in this regard. The registration process will be started soon,” the minister tweeted.

हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड भिवानी द्वारा इस वर्ष हरियाणा अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा-2022 का आयोजन 12 व 13 नवम्बर, 2022 को करवाया जाएगा। इस बारे में हरियाणा सरकार ने अनुमति दे दी है। जल्द ही रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) September 8, 2022

Haryana TET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website- haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘apply for Haryana TET 2022’

Step 3: Register on the site

Step 4: Fill in your details alongwith photograph, signature, etc…

Step 5: Make the payment and save a copy of the application form

Step 6: Note down application number for future reference

For level 1 posts, the exam will consist of multiple choice questions for 150 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours. For level 2 posts, the exam will also consist of multiple choice questions for 150 marks. This exam will also be of 2.5 hours. For level 3 posts, the exam will be for 150 marks and have a similar structure as for TGTs. This exam too will be for 2.5 hours.