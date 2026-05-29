Haryana TET 2026 scheduled for June 13-14 postponed; new dates soon

The court held that a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) was the qualification needed for the position. (Representational Image)

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, has postponed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13 and 14, 2026. The announcement was made by Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad through an official press statement issued on Friday.

According to the board, the examination has been deferred due to “administrative reasons.” “The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 was scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14, 2026, but due to administrative reasons, the examination has been postponed,” the Board Chairman said in the statement.

The board has not yet announced the revised examination dates. Candidates who had registered for the teacher eligibility examination are advised to regularly check the official HBSE website for further updates regarding the fresh schedule, admit cards, and examination-related instructions.