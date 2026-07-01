Haryana TET 2026 admit cards releasing today; where and how to download

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 admit cards today, July 1. Candidates appearing for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in and htet.eapplynow.com, using their registration number or application ID along with their date of birth.

The HTET 2026 examination will be conducted on July 4 and 5 across the state. The board has advised candidates to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully read all the instructions printed on them before reporting to their allotted examination centres.

HBSE has made it mandatory for candidates to carry a colour printout of the admit card to the examination centre. Both the Centre Copy and the Candidate Copy of the one-page admit card must be brought in colour print. Candidates must also carry the original photo identity card that was used while submitting the application form.