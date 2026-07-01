Haryana TET 2026 admit cards releasing today; where and how to download

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 admit cards today, July 1. Candidates appearing for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website at bseh.org.in and htet.eapplynow.com, using their registration number or application ID along with their date of birth.
The HTET 2026 examination will be conducted on July 4 and 5 across the state. The board has advised candidates to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully read all the instructions printed on them before reporting to their allotted examination centres.
HBSE has made it mandatory for candidates to carry a colour printout of the admit card to the examination centre. Both the Centre Copy and the Candidate Copy of the one-page admit card must be brought in colour print. Candidates must also carry the original photo identity card that was used while submitting the application form.
“All candidates must take a colour printout of the admit card. They must ensure that they carry one colour printout each of the one-page admit card’s Centre Copy and Candidate Copy.”
Candidates have been directed to reach their examination centres at least 2 hours and 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. This will allow sufficient time for mandatory security procedures, including frisking through metal detectors, biometric verification and thumb impression capture. The board has clarified that no request for change of examination centre or subject will be entertained under any circumstances.
The board has also issued detailed guidelines regarding items permitted inside the examination hall. Female candidates will be allowed to wear mangalsutra, bindi and sindoor. Sikh candidates will be permitted to carry their religious symbols. However, candidates will not be allowed to carry jewellery such as rings, chains, earrings, pendants or brooches. Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, health bands, cameras, pagers, electronic gadgets, wallets, log tables, plastic pouches, blank or printed papers and handwritten notes will also be strictly prohibited inside the examination centre.
Meanwhile, the Gurugram district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to ensure the fair and peaceful conduct of the HTET examination. The restrictions will remain in force on July 4 and 5 until the completion of the examination.
Under the orders, gatherings of four or more persons carrying any kind of weapon have been prohibited within a 500-metre radius of all HTET examination centres and strong rooms. Photocopy shops, coaching centres and other establishments offering copying facilities located within 200 metres of examination centres will remain closed from 1 pm to 6 pm on July 4 and from 8 am to 6 pm on July 5.
The district administration has warned that any violation of these directions will invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other applicable laws. Gurugram Police has been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the orders.
In case of any technical difficulty while downloading the HTET admit card, candidates can contact the Haryana Board of School Education on 01664-254305. Candidates requiring assistance regarding scribe facilities may also contact the board headquarters during office hours before the prescribed deadlines.