Monday, November 15, 2021
Haryana shuts schools in four NCR districts as pollution levels rise

As per the state government's order, schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar will remain closed till November 17.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
November 15, 2021 9:36:37 am
DelhiThe Haryana government's steps came a day after the Delhi government announced closure of schools (File photo)

The Haryana government on Sunday announced various measures including the closure of all schools, work from home for employees and ban on all types of construction in four districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17.

An order in this regard was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority with an aim to curb air pollution in these four districts sharing borders with Delhi and falling in the National Capital Region (NCR). The guidelines will come into force with immediate effect, according to the order.

Read |Delhi schools, colleges shut for physical classes as pollution hits emergency levels

The Haryana government’s steps came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government announced similar measures to deal with the pollution crisis.

“Keeping in view the rising levels of air pollution in the districts of Haryana around the National Capital Territory, Delhi which is Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, the Haryana government has decided that all schools will remain closed with immediate effect till November 17, 2021,” an official spokesperson said.

The state government is voluntarily putting a number of measures in operation with immediate effect in these four districts, he said. With an aim to reduce 30 per cent plying of vehicles on roads which will impact vehicular emissions

