Haryana schools to stay shut for Classes 1 to 8

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to continue online classes for the students studying in classes 1 to 8. Monthly assessments of students of these classes will be taken from January through the AVSAR app.

Besides, the state government has also decided to change the school timings of students studying in classes 9 to 12. The timings shall now be from 10 am to 1 pm.

“Offline classes from class 9 to 12 have already started. Schools will continue to remain closed for the classes from Class 1 to 8. Students of these classes in government schools will be taught through EDUSAT and for this, the school education department has developed an app named AVSAR. Monthly assessment tests will be started from the first week of January through this mobile app. Teachers have been directed to register every student on the AVSAR app and ensure that students are using this app regularly. All the teachers have been directed to attend the school every day to update the skill passbook and also update the details about continuous comprehensive assessment work,” a spokesman of the Education Department said Tuesday.

“Class in-charge teacher/subject teacher and the head of the school will be held responsible if any negligence is found in the implementation of usage of AVSAR app. The teachers have also been directed to ensure that all students participate in the exam through the AVSAR app. The presence of all staff working in government schools has been made mandatory from 9:45 am to 1:30 pm,” the spokesman added.

