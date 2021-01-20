Haryana: Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from Feb first week

Schools in Haryana will reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Wednesday said. A decision on starting primary classes (1 to 5) will be taken after February 15.

“The Covid-19 cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. Moreover, the vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from February first week. The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing,” Pal said.

After remaining shut for six months due to the Covid-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of classes 9 to 12. However, amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the state government had ordered the closure of all schools in November. Over 150 students from three Haryana districts — Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar — had tested positive for coronavirus in November after which all the schools were shut till further orders. In mid-December, the schools had again reopened for the higher classes.

On reopening schools for primary classes, the minister said no decision has been taken. “We will evaluate the situation and take a decision about primary classes after February 15. If all goes well, the schools may be reopened for primary classes, too”.

Talking about the possibility of vaccinating children against Covid-19, Pal said, “We have not taken any such decision, but as and when the Government of India decides on it, we will follow it accordingly”.

The Covid-19 graph in Haryana has been witnessing a significant decline, with at least 20 districts reporting single-digit new cases. Only Faridabad and Gurgaon are reporting cases in double digits.

Haryana reports 105 new cases in last 24 hours

A total of 105 new cases of Covid-19 infections and four deaths were reported across Haryana in the last 24 hours, while 204 patients recovered. Several districts continued to report nil new cases. While Gurgaon reported 16 new cases, Faridabad (18), Sonipat (3), Hisar (0), Ambala (6), Karnal (9), Panipat (0), Rohtak (6), Rewari (1), Panchkula (18), Kurukshetra (8), Yamunanagar (10), Sirsa (3), Mahendragarh (3), Bhiwani (1), Jhajjar (2), Palwal (0), Fatehabad (0) and Kaithal (1). While two patients died in Yamunanagar, one each died in Gurgaon and Panipat. The number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana dipped to 1734. including 59 patients in a critical condition (55 on oxygen support, four on ventilator support). The recovery rate in Haryana reached 98.23 per cent, fatality rate 1.12 per cent and Covid-19 positive rate was 5.33 per cent, Wednesday evening.