Haryana schools to remain closed on Thursday in view of severe cold

School children return home during a cold and foggy morning in Gurugram. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar School children return home during a cold and foggy morning in Gurugram. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

Due to intense cold, the schools in Haryana will remain closed on Thursday, according to an official statement. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced on Wednesday that December 26 will be a holiday in all government and private schools.

He has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of instructions, the statement said

In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine notches below the normal. The minimum has been in the three degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius range, which is three to four notches below the normal.

The meteorological department here has predicted that severe cold will continue over the next couple of days.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App