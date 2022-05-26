Haryana school summer vacations to start from June 1

By: Express News Service |
May 26, 2022 2:51:15 pm
May 26, 2022 2:51:15 pm
The Haryana government Thursday announced summer vacations in all schools from June 1. According to the government order, all schools in Haryana shall remain shut till June 30.
The schools shall resume all classes from July 1 onwards. All district education officers were directed to implement the summer vacation orders in letter and spirit.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd