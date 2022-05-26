scorecardresearch
Haryana school summer vacations to start from June 1

According to the government order, all schools in Haryana shall remain shut till June 30.

By: Express News Service |
May 26, 2022 2:51:15 pm
Haryana schools, Summer vacationThe Haryana schools shall resume all classes from July 1 onwards. (Representative image)

The Haryana government Thursday announced summer vacations in all schools from June 1. According to the government order, all schools in Haryana shall remain shut till June 30.

The schools shall resume all classes from July 1 onwards. All district education officers were directed to implement the summer vacation orders in letter and spirit.

