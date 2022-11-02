scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Haryana removes Rs 10 lakh bond amount for admission in govt medical colleges

The step has been taken by the Haryana government so that MBBS and MD pass-out doctors work in government hospitals and serve the people of the state, especially the needy.

Haryana, Haryana government, Haryana govt on medical bonds, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana govt removes bond amount for admissions, MBBS, MD, Haryana government hospitals, Haryana government decision on bond amount for medical studentsMBBS/MD pass-out students have to work in government hospitals for a specified time period of seven years. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

The Haryana State government today removed the bond amount of around Rs 10 lakh for students taking admission in government medical colleges for MBBS courses. While announcing the move, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the step has been taken with the aim to provide medical facilities to everyone, especially to the people in need.

While students do not have to pay the bond amount, they would have to enter in a bond-cum-loan agreement of the same amount with the college and the concerned bank. It will be financed by the state government if the MBBS/MD pass-out students decide to join government hospitals for a specified period of at least seven years.

Read |NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today

Meanwhile, the students who would not be joining government hospitals in Haryana will have to pay the aforementioned amount by themselves. They will receive their bachelor’s degree after they have met all financial liabilities.

This step taken by the state government aims to encourage more and more students to join government hospitals and serve the people of the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

Also, the Medical Counselling Committee will soon begin the registration process for round 2 of NEET UG 2022 counselling. The last day to register for round 2 is November 7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:21:06 pm
Next Story

2 Congress corporators of Rajkot civic body who defected to AAP disqualified

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement