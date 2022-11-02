Haryana removes Rs 10 lakh bond amount for admission in govt medical colleges

The Haryana State government today removed the bond amount of around Rs 10 lakh for students taking admission in government medical colleges for MBBS courses. While announcing the move, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the step has been taken with the aim to provide medical facilities to everyone, especially to the people in need.

While students do not have to pay the bond amount, they would have to enter in a bond-cum-loan agreement of the same amount with the college and the concerned bank. It will be financed by the state government if the MBBS/MD pass-out students decide to join government hospitals for a specified period of at least seven years.

Meanwhile, the students who would not be joining government hospitals in Haryana will have to pay the aforementioned amount by themselves. They will receive their bachelor’s degree after they have met all financial liabilities.

This step taken by the state government aims to encourage more and more students to join government hospitals and serve the people of the state.

Also, the Medical Counselling Committee will soon begin the registration process for round 2 of NEET UG 2022 counselling. The last day to register for round 2 is November 7.