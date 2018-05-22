Haryana HBSE 10th result 2018 declared, over 48% students fail

HBSE 10th result 2018: The overall pass percentage of secondary examination is 51.15 per cent. HBSE 10th result 2018: The overall pass percentage of secondary examination is 51.15 per cent.

HBSE 10th result 2018: As many as 48.85 per cent students have failed in the Class 10 examination conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education, the results for which were announced Monday. The overall pass percentage of secondary examination is 51.15 per cent. “The results reflect the actual performance of the students,” said Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Monday while addressing the media in Bhiwani to announce the results.

In 2017, the matric result was 50.49 per cent while it was 48.88 per cent in 2016. The government had faced criticism in 2015 when matric result was just 41.28 per cent. Then Sharma had stated that this time (2015) the Board had not followed the trend of giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage which was in practice during the previous regimes.

However, a teachers leader Wazir Singh said lack of infrastructure and staff shortage was responsible for the poor results. “As many as 29,000 posts out of total 1.02 lakh sanctioned posts of teachers are vacant in Haryana schools. Not only this, many posts of even school principals and district education officers are vacant,” Singh added.

Haryana Secondary Education Director Rajiv Rattan said, “Yes, the pass percentage is less. We are trying to make it better. But we are making consistent efforts to improve the infrastructure and taking new initiatives like counselling of students for stress management.”

In the board results announced on Monday, the girls, like the Class 12 state board examinations, again outperformed boys in Class 10 exams. In matric results, the girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 55.34, whereas the pass percentage of boys was 47.61 per cent. In Class 12, results which were declared last Friday, girls had beaten boys with pass percentage of girls at 72.38 and that of boys at 57.10 per cent.

The results are also being made available on http://www.bseh.org.in and http://www.indiaresults.com and can be viewed on mobile app ‘Education Board Bhiwani Haryana’ created for the purpose by the Board.

Kartik of Nav Durga Senior Secondary School, Jind secured the first position by scoring 498 marks out of total 500 marks. Three students – Selina Yadav of Jeevan Jyoti Senior Secondary School, Rewari, Sonali of Saraswati High School, Sirsa and Hari Om of Bal Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Palwal have secured second place by scoring 495 marks each. Riya of SMB Geeta Senior Secondary School, Ambala, Preeti of Paras Senior Secondary School, Mahendragarh and Jigyasa of Tagore School, Panipat bagged third position by scoring 494 marks each.

Sharma appreciated the initiative of digital locker taken by Education Board in line with the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The candidates can now download their results and certificates from the website of Board whenever they require. The Board would also upload certificates and results on digital locker of all those candidates whose results were declared since 2004.

The minister said that the main link in the digital locker was the Aadhaar card of candidates, which is linked to a mobile number.

The chairman of the Board, Dr Jagbir Singh, said that 3,64,800 candidates had appeared in the secondary examinations, of which 1,86,586 had passed. As many as 1,97,873 boys had appeared in the examination, of which 94,202 boys passed and 1,66,927 girls had appeared in the examination, of which 92,384 have passed.

Dr Singh said that the pass percentage of the government schools in the examination is 44.38 and of private schools is 59.87. In this examination, the pass percentage of students of rural areas is 51.72, whereas that of students of urban area is 49.65 per cent.

