Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 exams 2019: Date sheet released, know date and time

Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 exams 2019: The Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary exams 2019 will begin from September 4, 2019. The entire datesheet is available at the website bseh.org.in.

“Board of School Education, Haryana will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams from September 4, 2019. The secondary examinations will be conducted from September 4, while the senior secondary examinations will be condcuted from September 14 to 19, 2019,” read the official notification.

The board will release the admit card by the end of this month. “Apart from the hall ticket, the candidates need to appear in the examination centre with their latest colour photographs and an id proof like voter id card or aadhar,” said BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh.

Haryana Open School 10th, 12th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.og.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

For the secondary, higher secondary exams, the candidates have to submit their birth certificates or the SLC (school leaving certificate), including other documents.

Last year, the HBSE open school result was declared on May 31 and the pass percentage for class 10 was at 53.78 and for class 12 at 34 per cent. In Class 10, (CTP/STC), 16,765 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,016 had passed while 7,358 students got STC. The passing percentage of boys was 54.14 while girls were at 53.08 per cent.