Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card to release tomorrow

Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) will release the admit card or hall ticket for candidates who are appeared in class 10 and 12 board exams in open mode. The Haryana Board admit cards will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board open school exams will begin from March 3.
The Haryana Board director, Dr Jagbeer Singh said, “admit cards will have all the details including name of candidates, parents, photograph, venue, signature etc. In case there is an error in any of the details, candidates should reach out to the board from February 20 to February 24, 2020.” He added, that the Haryana Open Schools will also be functional on February 21, 22 and 23 as well which are otherwise off days.
Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card: Date sheet
class 12
March 3 – Hindi Core and English
March 5 – Economics
March 6 – Fine arts and Elective
March 11 – Mathematics
March 13 – Physical education
Mach 14 – Home science
March 16 – English core and elective
March 17 – Dance, military science and other electives
March 18 – Punjabi
March 19 – Chemistry, public administrator
March 20 – Geography
March 21 – Computer science, ITIS
March 24 – History, life science
March 25 – Agriculture, psychology
March 26 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
March 27 – Political science
March 28 – Hindustani Music, philosophy
March 30 – Sociology / entrepreneurship
March 31 – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES
Class 10
March 4 – Social Science
March 7 – Social Science
March 12 – English
March 17 – Mathematics
March 21 – Science
March 25 – Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc
March 26 – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc
March 27 – Punjabi, IT and ITES
To pass the board exams, students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will be given a second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam.
Last year, 36,378 students appeared in class 10 and 22,677 appeared in class 12 Haryana Board exams in open mode. Of these, 32.89 per cent candidates cleared class 10 and 28.32 per cent cleared class 12 exam.
