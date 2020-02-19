Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card to release tomorrow

BSEH Haryana Board open schoool admit card download link at bseh.org.in (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational image) BSEH Haryana Board open schoool admit card download link at bseh.org.in (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational image)

Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) will release the admit card or hall ticket for candidates who are appeared in class 10 and 12 board exams in open mode. The Haryana Board admit cards will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board open school exams will begin from March 3.

The Haryana Board director, Dr Jagbeer Singh said, “admit cards will have all the details including name of candidates, parents, photograph, venue, signature etc. In case there is an error in any of the details, candidates should reach out to the board from February 20 to February 24, 2020.” He added, that the Haryana Open Schools will also be functional on February 21, 22 and 23 as well which are otherwise off days.

Haryana Open School class 10, 12 admit card: Date sheet

class 12

March 3 – Hindi Core and English

March 5 – Economics

March 6 – Fine arts and Elective

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Physical education

Mach 14 – Home science

March 16 – English core and elective

March 17 – Dance, military science and other electives

March 18 – Punjabi

March 19 – Chemistry, public administrator

March 20 – Geography

March 21 – Computer science, ITIS

March 24 – History, life science

March 25 – Agriculture, psychology

March 26 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology

March 27 – Political science

March 28 – Hindustani Music, philosophy

March 30 – Sociology / entrepreneurship

March 31 – Stenographer, Banking and Automobile, IT and ITES

Class 10

March 4 – Social Science

March 7 – Social Science

March 12 – English

March 17 – Mathematics

March 21 – Science

March 25 – Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science, electives etc

March 26 – Media Entertainment, Banking, etc

March 27 – Punjabi, IT and ITES

To pass the board exams, students need to score 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will be given a second chance in the form of a supplementary or compartment exam.

Last year, 36,378 students appeared in class 10 and 22,677 appeared in class 12 Haryana Board exams in open mode. Of these, 32.89 per cent candidates cleared class 10 and 28.32 per cent cleared class 12 exam.

