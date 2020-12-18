Haryana Open School application process for Classes 10, 12 re-appear candidates to begin on December 21

BSEH Open School class 10, 12 exams 2021: The application process will begin on December 21. Representational image/ file

BSEH Open School class 10, 12 exams 2021: The online application process for the Haryana Open School re-appear, additional subjects, subject marks improvement category students of secondary, senior secondary (class 10, 12) exams will begin on December 21. The candidates can apply through the official website- bseh.org.in. For secondary exam, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 900 for re-appear, complete subject marks improvement category students. For senior secondary exams, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1050.

The candidates are advised to check the official website- bseh.org.in for further details on application process. For difficulties, the candidates can contact the helpline number 01664-254300 and 01664-254309.

Meanwhile, the dates of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations have been released. The exam will be held on January 16 in a single session from 12 to 3 pm. The dates of exam have been uploaded, the candidates can check at bseh.org.in. The hall ticket is available to download at the website.

The exam pattern and passing marks remain the same for compartment exam as in the annual board exams. Students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear it. In case of a change of marks, the marksheets will be updated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd