Haryana Open School 10th, 12th admit card released, exams from March 7

HOS 10th, 12th admit card: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit card for the Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary examinations. The students who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bseh.og.in.

The examinations will begin from March 7, 2019.

“Apart from the hall ticket, the candidates need to appear in the examination centre with their latest colour photographs and an id proof like voter id card or aadhar,” said BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh.

Haryana Open School 10th, 12th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.og.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“There are some candidates who have not got their roll number due to improper submission of application forms. Such candidates can submit their application form with required documents in the board office till March 6. Despite holidays on March 2, 3 and 4, the board office will remain open,” mentioned board secretary Manoj Kumar.

For the secondary, higher secondary exams, the candidates have to submit their birth certificates or the SLC (school leaving certificate), including other documents.

Last year, the HBSE open school result was declared on May 31 and the pass percentage for class 10 was at 53.78 and for class 12 at 34 per cent. In Class 10, (CTP/STC), 16,765 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,016 had passed while 7,358 students got STC. The passing percentage of boys was 54.14 while girls were at 53.08 per cent.