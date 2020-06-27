Haryana modifies order for students switching from private to government schools

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.(Representational image) In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had earlier announced that schools would remain closed till June 10.(Representational image)

THE HARYANA education department on Friday clarified that the admissions of those joining government schools after leaving private schools will be considered permanent only after the students concerned provide school leaving certificates issued by their previous schools.

The Directorate of School Education issued the orders after private school owners met Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Friday. Earlier, the education department had asked private schools not to create hurdles in the way of students who were moving to government schools. Headmasters of various government schools and teachers unions had informed the education department that the students were facing problems as private schools were not issuing their school leaving certificates. Then, the education department had ordered, “While admitting such students, the private schools concerned should be requested to issue their online school leaving certificate (SLC) within 15 days. If the online SLC is not received within 15 days, then it would be presumed that the schools concerned have issued the certificates.”

“The students are authorised to choose the school of their choice as per the Right to Education Act, 2009,” mentioned the order issued by the school directorate on June 15, adding that the formal education of students should not be affected because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Private schools had demanded a withdrawal of this order. In a modified order issed Friday, the education department mentioned that students who are keen to move to government schools may be given provisional admission with immediate effect while urging their previous schools to issue their school leaving certificates. However, the admission would be considered permanent only after the students concerned provide school leaving certificates.

