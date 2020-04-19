Haryana may admit students in ITIs on “provisional basis”

Haryana Cheif Minister Manihar Lal Khattar. (File) Haryana Cheif Minister Manihar Lal Khattar. (File)

Haryana government is considering to admit students in it is on “provisional basis” if more time is taken to conduct the mandatory science examination required to seek admission in ITI courses.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced this, Saturday while asking students to follow the 3S mantras – Stay at home, school at home and study at home, amid corona crisis, urging students to devote their maximum time on learning through various e-learning platforms.

“On March 18, annual school examinations in the state were postponed and the schools were closed on March 19. State government had already decided to promote all the students studying from class I to XI grade to the next classes based on the results of the examinations that took place till March 18. To ensure that students of government and private schools in Haryana do not suffer academic loss, since April 15, new classes for 52 lakh students have started through cable and DTH channels under the distance education program”, Khattar said, Saturday.

“As the result dates for the Class XII students is not announced yet by the CBSE, the other competitive exams like NDA, JEE, NEET that were scheduled to be held in the months of April and May, now all the students appearing for these examinations have got a golden opportunity by getting more time to prepare their examinations”, he added.

Chief Minister said that “after 10th standard, in the month of July, about 60 to 70 thousand students take admission in 172 government and 246 private ITIs of the state and the classes start from August month, while on March 24, as all the ITIs were closed, theoretical studies were being conducted through phone and e-learning but practical subjects will start after the lockdown, period ends”.

In ITI, there are total 81 trades, out of which in 30-35 trades there is a condition of passing the math and science examination in class 10th.

“If more time is taken to conduct the science examination, then the state government is considering to admit such students on a provisional basis, without appearing in science examination. Final decision in this regard will be taken soon. Similarly, the same idea has been planned for students who want to enroll in diploma after 10th grade in which both mathematics and science subjects are required to pass”, Khattar said.

Deputy CM urges Union government to lift NGT’s ban on brick kilns in NCR

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has asked the central government to immediately lift the ban imposed by National Green Tribunal on operation of brick kilns in National Capital Region (NCR). “During the nationwide lockdown period, the environment in NCR has become largely clean and over 57 percent of Haryana’s area falls under the NCR region. Central Government should make Aadhaar Card data available to the state through APIs to prevent double entries in wages being paid under the MGNREGA.During nationwide lockdown period, there was a shortage of labour in every sector and a large number of migrant workers had migrated to their native states.

Therefore, MGNREGA labourers should be allowed to engage in agricultural work, whether it was harvesting, loading-unloading in mandis or storing in godowns”, Dushyant said while interacting with Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the meeting held with the rural development ministers of the states, Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd