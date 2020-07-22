Haryana: Mahendragarh girl tops HSEB exams with a 499/500

HSEB Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said, “Of the students who passed, the girls’ pass percentage remained at 86.30 per cent, while 75.06 boys passed. The pass percentage of girls is 11.24 per cent more than boys.” (Representational) HSEB Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said, “Of the students who passed, the girls’ pass percentage remained at 86.30 per cent, while 75.06 boys passed. The pass percentage of girls is 11.24 per cent more than boys.” (Representational)

A native of Khampura village of Mahendragarh district, Manisha Kumari topped the Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) Class XII results that were declared Tuesday evening. Manisha, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, scored 499/500 marks.

This year, results continued to show significant improvement in the overall pass percentage. While the pass percentage this year remained at 80.34 per cent, it was 74.88 per cent in 2019, 63.84 per cent in 2018 and 64.50 per cent in 2017. The pass percentage of students who appeared in Haryana open schools remained at 64.83 per cent.

HSEB Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said, “Students can log on bseh.org.in and download their result. Of the students who passed, the girls’ pass percentage remained at 86.30 per cent, while 75.06 boys passed. The pass percentage of girls is 11.24 per cent more than boys. In view of the convenience of candidates, the board has also decided to keep certificates and results in the digital locker, which can also be downloaded from the board’s website.”

Dr Singh added, “While Mahendragarh’s Manisha Kumari topped with 499 marks, second position is shared by Hisar’s Monika and Sirsa’s Amandeep Kaur, who scored 497 marks. Rewari’s Varsha bagged third position in the state by scoring 495 marks out of 500.”

At least 2,12,693 candidates had appeared in the senior secondary examination, of which 1,70,881 have passed and 32,361 candidates have got compartment.

The percentage of compartment candidates is 15.2 per cent, while 9,451 candidates have failed in the examination and the percentage of candidates failing is 04.44 per cent.

A total of 1,12,816 students appeared in the examination, of which 84,685 have passed.

“In this examination, the pass percentage of state government schools has been 79.78 per cent while the pass percentage of private schools has been 80.97 per cent. Urban students have pass percentage of 82.28 per cent while 79.14 per cent rural students have been successful. The result of Haryana open schools in senior secondary examination has been 64.83 per cent. In this examination 13,060 candidates appeared, of which 8,467 have passed and 3,126 candidates have got compartment while 1,467 candidates have failed in the examination,” Dr Singh added.

The toppers

“Manisha of Government Senior Secondary School, Sihama, Mahendragarh, has secured first position and scored 499 out of 500. At second place, Monica of Government Senior Secondary School, Chamarkheda, Hisar, and Amandeep Kaur of Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Lakhuwana, Sirsa, scored 497 out of 500 and third place is Varsha of Government Senior Secondary School, Jadra, Rewari, who scored 495 out of 500,” Dr Singh added.

“In the commerce Stream, Pushpa of KVM Senior Secondary School, Pai, Kaithal, and Sanyam of Sharda Senior Secondary School, Fatehabad, scored 498 out of 500. Second position was secured by Anshu of PGDS Senior Secondary School, Hisar, and Muskan of SD Girls College, Narwana, Jind, who scored 496 out of 500 marks. In third place is Jaspreet Singh of Government Model Sanskrit Senior Secondary School, Ismailabad, Kurukshetra, Visakha of SD Girls College, Narwana, Jind, Babita of PGM Senior Secondary School, Baharampur Bandagi, Rewari, and Simran of New Sunrise Senior Secondary School, Bhuna, Fatehabad, scored 495 out of 500 marks,” Dr Singh said.

Bhavna Yadav of Government Senior Secondary School, Bodia Kamalpur, Rewari, scored 496 out of 500 marks, securing first position in the science stream. Second place was secured by Amit of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Milakpur-2, Bhiwani, Monu Kumari of Pragya Senior Secondary School, Bhandwa, Charkhi Dadri, Shrutika daughter of Government Senior Secondary School, Bahuli, Kurukshetra and Kajal of The Heights Senior Secondary School, Khudan, Jhajjar, who scored 495 out of 500 marks. In third place was Muskan of ARID Senior Secondary School, Dohka Hariya, Charkhi Dadri, Sachin of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Pai, Kaithal, Sanju of Sweet Angel Senior Secondary School, Palwal, Mandeep Kodan of Maharishi Dayanand Senior Secondary School, Khudan, Jhajjar and Sweta Rani of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Milakpur-2, Bhiwani, scoring 494 out of 500.

Marking policy adopted on the lines of CBSE

Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad said that prior to the lockdown, only the examinations for some subjects could be conducted. According to the marking policy adopted by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Board of Education, Bhiwani has also calculated the marks based on average marks of the examinations conducted and the result has been tabulated accordingly. He said that if any candidate is not satisfied with the result, he/she can improve the partial marks in the upcoming examination of the board, for which the candidate will be given two opportunities.

“The board office will not be responsible for any technical defect/error. The results can also be downloaded by the schools by logging in with user ID and password. On the basis of these exam results, candidates who want to get their answer books re-examined or re-evaluated can apply online. The candidates can apply for re-examination or re-evaluation online within 20 days from the date of declaration of results, after submitting the prescribed fee,” Prasad added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.