Haryana launches ‘I am not afraid of English’ programme for primary school students

Under the programme titled ‘I am not afraid of English’, students will learn one sentence every day. (Representative image) Under the programme titled ‘I am not afraid of English’, students will learn one sentence every day. (Representative image)

The Haryana Education Department today said that it has launched an initiative aimed at capacity building of teachers to enable them help students to read, write and speak in English right from class 1. Under the programme titled ‘I am not afraid of English’, one Junior Basic Training teacher and a Block Resource Person per block has been trained to make students learn one sentence every day (minimum 20 per month for 10 months) in each class, an official spokesperson said here today.

To start with, a booklet containing 1,000 sentences and phrases has been prepared. It contains 200 sentences per grade for all the five grades at the primary level of schooling. This way, a student who is in class 1, will be able to learn at least 1,000 sentences till he passes primary level, a spokesperson said.

Six language labs have been established in selected Model Sanskriti schools in the state to facilitate digital learning and improve listening and speaking skills of the students.

