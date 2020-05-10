Haryana imparts education through TV, to declare class X results soon

“NCERT is also broadcasting school-education programme on Swayam Prabha channel,” the Education Minister added. “NCERT is also broadcasting school-education programme on Swayam Prabha channel,” the Education Minister added.

As schools and colleges are shut due to the lockdown, the Haryana education department has adopted e-teaching to cope with the syllabus of students. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal claims “Haryana is the first state in the country that is imparting education through TV”.

“While on the one hand academic syllabus is being telecast on five DTH channels, on the other hand, four channels of Haryana EDUSAT are being telecast by all the cable operators of the state. A total of seven hours of subject-wise and class-wise programmes are being broadcast daily and the same course is re-run the same day. NCERT is also broadcasting school-education programme on Swayam Prabha channel,” the Education Minister added.

“In the areas where there is no cable TV, students are taught their course work through digital service provider companies like DD, Airtel, Tata Sky, Videocon, Dish TV. Apart from this, course-work is also broadcast on the other channels like Swayam Prabha, Panini, Kishore Manch and National Institute of Open Schooling through NCERT”, the minister said.

“Special arrangements have been made in the examination results of students. First to eighth-grade students have been promoted without examination. For the students of class XI who had mathematics as one of their subjects and the exam could not be conducted, such students were promoted based on the result of the other subjects,” the minister said.

The Haryana School Education Board is also making special arrangements to evaluate answer sheets of board examinations.

