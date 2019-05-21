Haryana HOS 10th, 12th results 2019 declared: A quarter of applicants passed

Haryana Board Open school result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the result of Haryana Open School class 10 and 12 result today – May 21, 2019 (Tuesday). Candidates can check their result at the official website, bseh.org.in and the partner website indiaresults.com.

Advertising

In Haryana class 10 open school, 26.73 per cent students passed the exam. While the number is very low, it is a rise from the last year when only 11.84 per cent students cleared the exam. In HOS class 12 result, 22.53 per cent students passed the HBSE board exam.

Haryana BSEH class 10 result updates

A total of 18,659 students appeared for class 10 exam out of which 2,210 cleared the exam and 16,449 will appear for compartment exam. In the matric exam, girls’ performance has been worse. A total of 13,240 boys appeared HOS class 10 exams out of 1613 cleared the same. Thus the pass percentage of boys is 12.18 per cent. A total of 5419 girls appeared for the exam out of which 597 cleared it, taking the pass percentage of girls at 11.02 per cent.

In class 12 exams, girls fared better than boys. A total of 26,393 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 20.446 got compartment. In the Haryana Board open school class 12 exam, a total of 12,827 boys appeared for the exam out of which 3,492 cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 19.59 per cent. A total of 8,564 girls appeared for the Haryana Board Open school class 12 exam; out of whom 2,453 passed it taking the pass percentage at 28.64 per cent.

In rural areas, the pass percentage for Haryana open school class 10 result has been 12.88 per cent while from urban areas the pass percentage was recorded at 8.87 per cent. In class 12 open school exams, students from urban areas scored better than students from rural areas. In rural areas, 22.15 per cent cleared the exam while 23.43 per cent students from urban areas cleared the exam.

Advertising

READ | How to choose a stream after passing class 10 examination

Board secretary informed that a total of 72,748 candidates had appeared for the supplementary exam out of which 19,439 have cleared the same and further 53,309 will be appearing for STC. In this eas, 43612 boys appeared out of which 11,318 cleared the same. Thus the pass percentage was 25.95 per cent. A total of 29,136 girls appeared for the exam out of which 8,121 cleared the same and took the pas percentage to 27.87 per cent.

In case a student wants to get their answer sheet re-checked or re0verified they will have to apply for the same at the board’s official website, bseh.org.in procedure for which will remain open till 20 days from the declaration of result.

The HOS class 10, 12 result was announced by Jagbeer Singh, director HBSE and board secretary Rajeev Prasad. The HBSE open school class 10, 12 result can also be checked on the phone via mobile-based apps available on Google Play Store.