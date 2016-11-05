Haryana HBSE Class 12 exams to be conducted in March 2017, check how to apply

Haryana HBSE Class 12 exams 2017: The candidates need to apply online and the payment will be done through either debit card, credit card or net banking. Haryana HBSE Class 12 exams 2017: The candidates need to apply online and the payment will be done through either debit card, credit card or net banking.

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will conduct Class 12 examinations in March 2017. In a release, the Board has invited students to fill online applications from November 7. The forms will be available on the official website – bseh.org.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 26, 2016.

Application fee:

The total examination fee is Rs 700. In case of late online submission, the student has to pay Rs 100 extra for late fees by December 3, Rs 300 from December 4 to 10 and Rs 1,000 from December 11 to 17.

In case a student wishes to appear for an additional subject, he/she has to pay Rs 150 extra.

Note: The student cannot change the subject later. The candidates need to apply online and the payment will be done through either debit card, credit card or net banking.

Read | Haryana Board to release Class 10 and 12 results 2017 this week

Age limit:

The applicant should at the age of 14 years on 1st of March in admission year; though the situation would not be valid in case of CTP.

Past performance:

Almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the the HBSE Class 12 examinations of 2016. The pass percentage of the 2016 exams was 53.96 per cent while for the 2015 exams, it was 62.40 per cent. The exam was held in 1,482 centres in the state. The pass percentage this year was 70.77 per cent among girls and 55.79 per cent among boys.

Read: Haryana HBSE Class 12 exams 2017: Registration date extended

About HBSE:

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd