BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2018 postponed, check fresh dates here

HBSE 10th, 12th compartment exams 2018: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) has postponed the compartment/partial improvement/ additional/ mercy chance exams for both Class 10th and 12th. The exams will now be conducted on July 15. Students who will be appearing for the same can download their respective cards from the official website – bseh.org.in. The exams will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. To pass the main exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are conducted by the school.

The results of Class 10 and 12 examinations have already been released. A total of 3,64,800 examinees registered for 10th exams of which 1,86,586 passed and 15,526 got compartment while 1,62,688 candidates have failed. The Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 passing the exam and 49,163 students getting compartment.

Dr Jagbir Singh said the pass percentage of the Haryana schools in the Class 10 examination is 44.38 and the percentage of private schools is 59.87. The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.

Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that in case one is unable to download his/her admit card due to some reason, he/she may contact the board office on July 11 and get the errors rectified in the same. The admit card will then be issued.

