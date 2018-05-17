HBSE 12th result 2018 at 5 pm: When and where to check at bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th result 2018: The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in HBSE 12th result 2018: The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th result 2018: Haryana Board, Bhiwani will announce Class 12 declared today, on May 18. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, bseh.org.in. The official also mentioned that the result of class 10 examination is expected to release by May 21. A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared in the class 10 examinations, while 2,46,462 students in the Class 12 exams that were held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

READ | HBSE 12th result 2018 updates

HBSE 12th result 2018: When and Where to check

The board will declare the results today, on May 18, 2018. The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in, apart from it, the students can check the results through indiaresults.com. To check scores, the students have to keep their roll number handy. Once out, they have login to the official website and enter the required details. The result will be displayed. Besides websites, the result will also be available on the mobile app that was prepared by the Haryana Board. For that, the students have to go to the Google Play Store on their mobile and search for app Education Board Bhiwani Haryana. After downloading it, they can enter their roll number and check their result.

Read | HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018: How to check

The HBSE registered nearly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.

In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App