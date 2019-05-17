BSEH Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

HBSE 10th Result 2019: The Board of School Education, Haryana, will announce the results of class 10 examinations on May 17 at 3 pm. The result will be available at bseh.org.in. Speaking to indianexpress.com, BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said, “Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination will get their results on Thursday, May 17, 2019.”

The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the results through a press conference after 2:30 pm. The examination for both classes 10 and 12 was held from March 8 to 30, 2019 in as many as 1,728 exam centres across the country.

HBSE 10th result 2019: When and where to check

In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready.

Once released, they have to visit the above mentioned official websites and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

How to check results via SMS and app

The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.The result can also be checked on mobile app developed by the Board which could be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana.

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices has been reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. The board had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019.

About 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

Last year, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.