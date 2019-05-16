HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Date and Time: Results to be declared tomorrow

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 Date: After declaring the class 12 results on May 15, the Haryana board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results of class 10 examination on Friday, May 17, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said, “Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination will get their results on Thursday, May 17, 2019. The results will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in, at 3 pm. The board will announce the results through a press conference after 2:30 pm,” the chairman mentioned.

The matriculation examination was conducted from March 8 to 30, 2019 at 1728 exam centres across the state.

A total of 1.91 lakh students cleared the Class 12 examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 74.4 per cent. Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera from science stream scored 497 marks out of 500 to top the Haryana Board 12th result.

In the Arts stream, Shiv Kumar of Palwal district scored 494 marks to share the top spot with the Shivani Vats of Faridabad district. Palak of Hisar brecome the topper in Commerce stream by scoring 494 marks.

Despite taking strict measures, the Haryana Board chairman informed 4,442 cases of malpractices has been reported during the secondary and senior secondary examination. The board had to conduct the re-appear examination for class 10 and class 12 on April 4 and April 5, 2019.

About 1,00,145 class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 64,693 class 12 students gave exam in March-April. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads.

Those candidates who want a duplicate certificate would be able to get them online. They would be able to get all these facilities through the common service centres from home, which would save their time and money, said he.

Last year, the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) announced the results of class 10 and class 12 on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School registered.