Haryana HBSE 10th, 12th result date not decided yet, says official

A senior official from the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has told indianexpress.com that the Board has not yet decided the class 10, 12 result date and time. Once the result is declared, the HBSE class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites — bseh.org.in.

This year, the class 12 written exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, 2022 and practical exams were held from March 21 to March 28, 2022. The BSEH class 10 Haryana board examinations were held between March 31 to April 20, 2022.

The board exams were held this year after a gap of one year. In 2021, the exams were first postponed but were later cancelled due to the fear of second wave of coronavirus. However, this year, the board exams were held in an offline, pen-and-paper mode. All concerned officials and students were instructed to strictly adhere to the covid guidelines issued by the Government of India, such as wearing of mask and social distancing.

Due to the cancellation of exams, the pass percentage was 100 per cent in 2021 for class 10 and 12, and no candidate was failed or compartmentalised. In 2020, the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 80.34 per cent, which was an increase from 2019’s 74.40 per cent. However, the pass percentage was at its lowest at 63.84 per cent in 2018, which was a dip from 2017’s 64.49 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for class 10 in 2020 was 64.59 per cent. In class 10 results, a total of 1,11,751 boys had cleared the exams, and the number of girls passed was 1,52,262. In 2019, the pass percentage recorded was 57.39 per cent, which was an increase from 51.15 per cent in 2018, but a dip from 2017’s 97 per cent.