Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Haryana govt extends winter holidays in schools till January 21

The schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16, will now reopen on January 23.

All government and private schools will remain closed till January 21 since winter holidays have been extended.

The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions.

According to a notice issued by Haryana’s Directorate of School Education, all government and private schools will remain closed till January 21 since winter holidays have been extended.

The notice, however, said that classes will continue to be held for students of Class 10 and 12, who have to appear in their board examinations. 

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 11:00 IST
Weekly Horoscope, January 15, 2023 – January 21, 2023: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

