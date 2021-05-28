scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Haryana govt extends summer vacations in schools till June 15

Teachers will be attending to school work from June 1, according to the order. School heads will prepare a roster, according to which only 50 per cent of their teachers will be attending schools at a time.

May 28, 2021 5:37:33 pm
May 28, 2021 5:37:33 pm
The schools will remain closed on account of summer holidays till June 15. (Representational)

The Haryana government on Friday extended the summer holidays in all schools till June 15. According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government decided to extend the summer holidays after taking the coronavirus situation into account.

The state government had earlier declared summer vacations in schools till May 31. However, teachers will be attending to school work from June 1, according to the order.

School heads will prepare a roster, according to which only 50 per cent of their teachers will be attending schools at a time. Teachers will be attending to necessary educational and administrative work such as preparing report cards of students and taking care of admission-related work, as per the order.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) had also cancelled class 10 exams and deferred class 12 exams. The results of class 10 students will be announced based on internal assessments. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, released the official announcement on Twitter.

The Haryana board exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to begin on April 22 and April 20, respectively. Earlier, Dr Jagbir Singh, chairman of BSEH, had told indianexpress.com that the board is ready to conduct the exams but the decision depends on the final order by the education ministry.

